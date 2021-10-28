'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

By Tim Dodd

This was James O'Brien's heated exchange with a Brexit-voter who he accused of "talking twaddle" and asked what should be respected about his view.

The conversation comes as the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility has said the impact of Brexit on the economy will be worse than that caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's time we started talking about healing and moving forward as a country really," Carl in Norwich said.

James replied: "You've got to acknowledge the wounds first haven't you?

"I appreciate you're in the third stage of grief but double the negative impact of the pandemic, it's not 'it's not going perfectly'.

"According to the sums, the people that do the sums that the entire budget is built on, the long term negative impact is going to be twice as bad as the worst pandemic the world has seen in living memory."If you want to heal mate, you've got to start telling the truth."

Carl said that he thought Brexit would be like a "supertanker, where you turn the wheel and it would take five to eight years to turn a corner and go on a new direction".

"So how do you feel about the fact it's sinking?" James replied.

James later repeatedly challenged Carl, asking: "What should I respect about your view that my country, my life, and my children's future would be improved by the thing you voted for?"

Carl replied: "We're going over old ground.

"You should respect that I was given a democratic vote."