James O'Brien's reaction to seventh round of deadlock Brexit talks

21 August 2020, 13:11

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien gives his instant reaction after the seventh round of deadlock Brexit talks.

Post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU are approaching deadlock, with progress "frozen" as both sides refuse to back down on the key issues of fisheries and state aid.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a deal before the deadline currently "seems unlikely", as he suggested Britain is "wasting valuable time".

His UK counterpart David Frost also warned "there has been little progress" after the conclusion of the seventh round of talks on Friday.

James reflected that Brexit talks are going to deadlock because the EU "really values its principles" so is trying hard to protect the integrity of the single market and its 27 countries.

He said in hindsight Remain politicians should have been sent to negotiate with the EU as they appreciate the sanctity of the institution rather than a negotiating team that the EU thinks are "idiots" for believing the union is "rubbish."

All the while asking for the same privileges as countries with the union, James said; "We're still asking to use to be able to carry on using the jacuzzi after we've stopped paying for membership of the gym.

"The idea that it's a good idea to be leaving... if you're negotiating from that position, you're doomed."

Watch the full reaction above.

