Jess Phillips: Why I didn't quit Labour's over the anti-Semitism crisis

13 January 2020, 13:52

Jess Phillips told James O'Brien that she stayed in Labour during the crisis around anti-Semitism to ensure that she could fight it from the inside.

The Labour leadership candidate admitted she considered following Luciana Berger and other MPs out of the party over the allegations of anti-Semitism that dogged Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.

However, she said she feared for the party if she was replaced by someone who refused to stand up to the problem.

She said: "On many occasions I felt quite tempted. The Luciana thing shook me very very deeply. It was the episode of Panorama where I wobbled the most.

"Not only was our movement intolerant of the Jewish community, but also those brave staff - Jewish or otherwise - had been bullied and harassed and I just thought this is unrecognisable to me as a party."

James O'Brien had a fascinating conversation with Jess Phillips
James O'Brien had a fascinating conversation with Jess Phillips. Picture: LBC

James asked why she didn't walk, but she revealed: "If I hadn't stayed, I would just have been replaced by somebody who might not have spoken up.

"You have to focus on the outcome. You have to focus on what you want to see change. I could change nothing from the outside.

"Those that walked away incredibly courageously, it felt for those of use that stayed, it barely moved the dial."

Watch her passionate response at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid enjoyed his row with Khalid

Maajid Nawaz takes down caller who said Hamas are not terrorists

20 hours ago

Matt's guests had a big disagreement over Meghan

Has Meghan faced racism in the UK? These two guests have a furious row

2 days ago

Elizabeth from Windsor hits out at Harry and Meghan

Elizabeth from Windsor hits out at Harry and Meghan

3 days ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

My children told me to give up politics after Jo Cox was murdered, says Jess Phillips

My children told me to give up politics after Jo Cox was murdered, says Jess Phillips

Harry and William say newspaper article about them is 'false and offensive'

Trump 'authorised Soleimani killing seven months ago if Iran caused death of an American'