Leave Campaigner Asks James O'Brien For Evidence... So He Gave Him LOTS

This caller told James O'Brien to "look it up" when it came to evidence of his own argument, and then bizarrely got upset when he did.

Luke called in and said he didn't just vote leave but that he actively campaigned for the UK to leave the EU.

He said he was "morally opposed to the European Union." James asked why?

"Basically," the caller said, "Well, so essentially I believe in free trade."

Which caused James to take him to task again on what was his moral objective to the EU.

The caller said signifiant damage had been done by the "German coffee industry to the Ethiopian and Kenyan coffee industry."

"That's not true though, is it," James said.

The caller went on to give an explanation of how he thought Germany prevented other countries developing coffee processing plants.

This caller seemed annoyed when James started to look for evidence, even though he told him to. Picture: LBC

"When did they do that," James asked.

To which the caller replied "what, you want a specific date?"

James said of course he did, that he wanted evidence.

Luke told James that he could "look it up" himself.

So James did, which only seemed to upset the caller even more.

Watch the whole video at the top of the page to see the caller's hilarious reaction when James does exactly what he asks.