The Military Risk Manager Who Carried Out A Risk Assessment On Brexit

Richard Pendy is paid to go to the world's most dangerous places and carry out a risk assessment. This is what happened when he carried out a risk assessment on Brexit.

Richard voted for Leave in the EU Referendum in 2016 as a protest vote - he wanted the government to take notice of him and the other disenfranchised people out there.

After the vote, he began to get frustrated as the key players resigned - David Cameron, George Osborne, Nigel Farage - so decided to use his professional skills to look at the potential risks of Brexit.

He's now a campaigner for the People's Vote.

James O'Brien spoke to Richard Pendy about risk managing Brexit. Picture: LBC

Speaking to James O'Brien, he said: "Risk management is not an exact science, but we have a lot of processes which, if you follow them, allow you to reduce the risk.

"I'm looking at the information being given by the politicians and I can't really see where they are coming from when they are making these statements. I can't understand where they are getting their information from.

"They are filling gaps with things that aren't factual. My world revolves around facts. I have to be able to analyse the context and present the information in a way that the senior management can make informed decisions.

"I don't see this process."

He says he went from being a Leave voter to a People's Vote campaigner because this decision is now too important to be left with politicians who are too busy fighting with each other.

Watch his full interview with James O'Brien at the top of the page.