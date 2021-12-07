Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

By Seán Hickey

You can watch James O'Brien's full conversation with mother of murdered Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman Mina Smallman here.

Mina Smallman spoke to LBC the day after two former Met Police officers were sentenced to two years and nine months each for misconduct in a public office.

Pc Deniz Jaffer and Pc Jamie Lewis photographed the dead bodies of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry while guarding the crime scene where the pair were murdered. The former officers then circulated images of Ms Smallman and Ms Henry on private WhatsApp groups.

James O'Brien was joined by Ms Smallman to reflect on the ordeal her family have gone through as the trial came to a close.

One of the most profoundly moving interviews I had ever heard on @LBC @mrjamesob show right now, speaking with the incredible Mina Smallman. Stopped me in my tracks. Please make this available to those who haven’t had the privilege of hearing her speak. — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) December 7, 2021

Ms Smallman recalled the trauma of going through the early stages of the investigation, having to battle though the loss of her daughters as well as the misconduct of police officers involved.

She also told James that she is certain there are other cases similar to her own out there in the police force, and hopes the sentences handed down to the former officers will "change the culture" at the Met.

I just listened to Mina Smallman on @mrjamesob. The strength that woman has is incredible! I will reiterate what she said about the 35 WhatsApp group, SHAME ON YOU, SHAME ON YOU!!!! — David Hamilton (@Firetaxi) December 7, 2021

Amid court reports stating that one of the convicted officers would like to meet with Ms Smallman and Ms Henry's family, their mother told LBC that they should "be careful what they prey for" and that she would gladly make the officers realise their shame.

At the end of her time with James O'Brien, Ms Smallman declared shame on the other people who were members of the group chat where Mr Jaffer and Mr Lewis shared photographs of her daughters.

Watch the full, powerful conversation above.