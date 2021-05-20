James O'Brien ponders suspicion and vaccine passports

20 May 2021, 11:53

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'The people who are suspicious of vaccines and vaccine passports tend not to be the ones suspicious of politicians trying to tell schools what history they can teach.'

After fallout on social media over the NHS app being used as a vaccine passport James O'Brien pondered the issue.

He asked why some people were left thinking the government was "up to something" when it comes to the Covid jab.

James has been a fierce critic of the government and its handling of the Covid crisis but he said even he did not believe the conspiracy theories.

"You're not going to find many people more distrustful of the current regime than me," James said.

But, he said there was a leap that he just did not understand from the people on the other side.

"The people who are suspicious of vaccines and vaccine passports tend not to be the ones suspicious of politicians trying to tell schools what history they can teach."

On Monday Grant Shapp encouraged people to download the NHS app from today as it provides evidence of a person’s vaccination status.

The NHS app is different from the Covid-19 proximity app that alerts people to local coronavirus rates and exposure.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

The caller explained why he thought Spain's lockdown was more effective

Caller explains why Spain's 'strict' lockdown is superior to the UK's
James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant

James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant
James gave his reaction to the caller's comments

James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'
Jewish James O'Brien caller: I shouldn't have to answer for Israel's actions

Jewish James O'Brien caller: I shouldn't have to answer for Israel's actions
James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week

James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week
James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill

James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz empassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions

Maajid Nawaz's impassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions

4 days ago

Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

5 days ago

'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Martin Bashir and Princess Diana in the BBC Panorama interview in 1995

Martin Bashir 'deceived' Princess Diana's brother to secure 1995 BBC interview - report
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a National Crime Agency operation at address in east London yesterday

Priti Patel: Expect 'Knock on the door' when coming back from amber list countries
An independent panel has found that former MP Mike Hill breached sexual misconduct policy

Mike Hill: Former Hartlepool MP breached sexual misconduct policy
Law student Aya Hachem was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when she was shot dead in Blackburn, a court has heard

Aya Hachem: Student shot dead in Blackburn 'in wrong place at wrong time', court hears
Great British Railways will be the biggest revamp of the network since the mid-90s

Great British Railways: What does train network revamp mean for season ticket holders?
Israel unleashed another round of air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night

Israel launches fresh round of airstrikes on Gaza as pleas for ceasefire rejected
A record number of nurses and midwives joined the frontline

Record number of nurses working in UK but pressure on staff could see numbers drop
Amber list countries: What are the rules and which destinations are on the list?

Amber list countries: What are the rules for holidaymakers?

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari clashes with Grant Shapps over 'holiday police'

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'How proud are you to have presided over this shambles?', Nick Ferrari grills minister