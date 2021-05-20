James O'Brien ponders suspicion and vaccine passports

By EJ Ward

After fallout on social media over the NHS app being used as a vaccine passport James O'Brien pondered the issue.

He asked why some people were left thinking the government was "up to something" when it comes to the Covid jab.

James has been a fierce critic of the government and its handling of the Covid crisis but he said even he did not believe the conspiracy theories.

"You're not going to find many people more distrustful of the current regime than me," James said.

But, he said there was a leap that he just did not understand from the people on the other side.

"The people who are suspicious of vaccines and vaccine passports tend not to be the ones suspicious of politicians trying to tell schools what history they can teach."

On Monday Grant Shapp encouraged people to download the NHS app from today as it provides evidence of a person’s vaccination status.

The NHS app is different from the Covid-19 proximity app that alerts people to local coronavirus rates and exposure.