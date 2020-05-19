People paid under £25,600 are second-class citizens after Immigration Bill: James O'Brien

James O'Brien says we will need to come up with a new Thursday night clap to show we only appreciate NHS workers who are paid more than £25,600.

The government published its immigration bill yesterday, which introduced the points-based system they want to introduce after Brexit.

In that, it suggests points will be awarded for being able to speak English to a certain standard, having a job offer from an approved employer and meeting a salary threshold of £25,600.

But James said that makes lower-paid people second-class citizens.

James O'Brien reacted to the Immigration Bill. Picture: LBC

He said: "We're going to have to put our heads together on the Thursday night clap.

"We need to find a way that as a nation now, officially, we don't value people earning less than £25,600 a year.

"So when we clap on Thursday nights, we're only actually clapping for people who earn more than that."

