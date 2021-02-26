James O'Brien hears from bereaved mother campaigning for new counter-terror legislation

By EJ Ward

Plans for new public safety legislation following the Manchester Arena attack have taken a step forward and James O'Brien spoke to someone at the forefront of the campaign.

The Government has proposed the Protect Duty which will require public places and venues to improve security measures.

It follows a campaign known as Martyn's Law - named after Martyn Hett, who died in the Manchester bombing in 2017.

Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett, 29, who was one of the 22 people killed in the May 2017 Manchester Arena atrocity, has campaigned for Martyn's Law, which among other things is calling for venues and local authorities to have action plans against such attacks.

Martyn's mum, Figen Murray, says the law around security as it stands isn't up to scratch but has branded the new training as "excellent."

She told LBC's James O'Brien that she has taken the online training herself and found it very helpful.

When James likened the training to "first aid training," which anyone can do and is for the good of all of society.

Figen agreed with him, branding the training "so important."

An 18-week consultation into the Protect Duty begins today, seeking contributions over which sorts of venues should be bound by the law, and what compliance measures will be required.



Private and public owners of venues and sites currently have no obligation to act on free advice from specialist counter-terrorism officers about threats of a terrorist attack and how to mitigate the risk.