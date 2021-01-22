Exclusive

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year

22 January 2021, 12:17 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 13:10

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told LBC he is willing to stand for re-election on May 6th if it can be done safely.

The Mayor of London told LBC's James O'Brien he doesn't think "we should suspend democracy any longer".

Speaking of the mayoral elections, Mr Khan said: "Yes, I think they should take place on May 6th if they can take place safely and they can.

"We saw... mayoral election [in Paris] last summer, we saw the [US] presidential election last November [and] elections in Georgia a few weeks ago.

"And I don't think we should suspend democracy any longer. If they can be held in a safe way, let's hold them in a safe way.

"If that means wearing a face mask when you're voting, so be it. If it means regularly cleaning pencils if they're being recycled, so be it.

"If it means encouraging more people to vote by post, so be it. If it means easier access to a proxy vote if you're self-isolating, that's really important."

He added: "We've been lobbying the Government for early voting and they've said no. And so I think they can take place in May and they should."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller explains why UK has worst Covid death rate in the world

James O'Brien caller explains why UK has worst Covid death rate in the world
The Mayor of London answers your questions on LBC

Speak to Sadiq: Watch again in full

The caller hung up rather than answer the question.

Caller hangs up after failing to answer James O'Brien's question over Trump
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien: How can people still claim lockdowns are unnecessary?
Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine

Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine
The protest is taking place in Central London

'Yes the bulk of the fishing industry voted for Brexit but it's the terms we have to work under now'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls for sensible conversation on statues debate

'All stakeholders in society' should be involved in statues debate, Maajid Nawaz insists

4 days ago

Political pressure delayed UK's Covid-19 response, top scientists hints

Political pressure delayed UK's Covid-19 response, top scientist suggests

5 days ago

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan said tighter border controls were needed

Covid-19: Sadiq Khan calls for airport quarantine hotels for people arriving in UK
The windows of the venue, reportedly at Yesoday Hatorah Girls Senior School in Stamford Hill, had been covered to stop people seeing inside, the force said

Police break up 400-person wedding at north London school

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said 12,000 Londoners have died from Covid-19

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tells LBC 12,000 Londoners have died from Covid-19
Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Friday 22 January.

Coronavirus: When is Boris Johnson's next press conference?

PC Michael Warren has died of Covid-19

Met Police officer, 37, dies after testing positive for Covid-19
George Eustice called the possible £500 payment to those who self-isolate 'speculation'

£500 Covid payment for those who self-isolate is 'speculation', minister tells LBC
Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond has been delayed once again due to Covid-19

James Bond film No Time to Die delayed again due to Covid-19

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied reports that the Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled

Reports Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled are 'categorically untrue'
The mayor was answering questions from LBC listeners

Sadiq Khan: Only those 'properly exempt' from wearing masks should wear badge
Support is available

Cancer patients in the UK living through the ‘worst possible Groundhog Day’