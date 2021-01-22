Exclusive

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told LBC he is willing to stand for re-election on May 6th if it can be done safely.

The Mayor of London told LBC's James O'Brien he doesn't think "we should suspend democracy any longer".

Speaking of the mayoral elections, Mr Khan said: "Yes, I think they should take place on May 6th if they can take place safely and they can.

"We saw... mayoral election [in Paris] last summer, we saw the [US] presidential election last November [and] elections in Georgia a few weeks ago.

"And I don't think we should suspend democracy any longer. If they can be held in a safe way, let's hold them in a safe way.

"If that means wearing a face mask when you're voting, so be it. If it means regularly cleaning pencils if they're being recycled, so be it.

"If it means encouraging more people to vote by post, so be it. If it means easier access to a proxy vote if you're self-isolating, that's really important."

He added: "We've been lobbying the Government for early voting and they've said no. And so I think they can take place in May and they should."