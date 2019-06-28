Spare Parts For Tube Repairs Are So Old, TfL Have To Get Them From Transport Museum

The London Tube network is so old that engineers sometimes can only get spare parts for repairs from the London Transport Museum.

That is the remarkable admission from Mayor Sadiq Khan during the State of London Debate with James O'Brien.

A member of the public at the debate at the Indigo at the O2 asked him about how he is improving the ageing London Underground.

Mr Khan said: "The District Line, the Circle Line, the Metropolitan Line and the Hammersmith & City Line are getting £5million of investment.

"You will see the new trains and we are improving the signals.

Sadiq Khan made a remarkable admission about the Tube. Picture: LBC / PA

"It's important to invest in the signals. We are using levers and sometimes, we need to go to the Transport Museum to get spare parts. They don't make them any more.

"That's what I'm told."