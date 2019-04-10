'Take Back Control' Has Turned Into Handing Over Control: James O'Brien

10 April 2019, 10:52

As EU member states will now decide on the UK's Brexit fate, James O'Brien has suggested irony in that Brexit campaigners who voted to 'take back control' have now inadvertently handed over control to foreign politicians.

Theresa May is facing the prospect of being offered a Brexit delay of up to a year at an emergency EU summit in Brussels.

The prime minister has been pushing for a delay to the end of June, with the possibility of Britain leaving at an earlier date if her Brexit deal is approved. But her hopes look set to be dashed, having already been granted one short extension to the process.

In a letter to the remaining 27 EU member states, European Council President Donald Tusk said that the European Council should discuss a longer extension, such as a "flexible extension" lasting "as long as necessary and no longer than one year".

In response to this news, James O'Brien insinuated irony in the fact that some Brexit supporters based their campaign on a 'Take Back Control' slogan, but they have now inadvertently handed control to foreign politicians.

James O'Brien
Picture: LBC

"Without any judgement or opinion or feeling, we are today looking at the leaders of the 27 other European Union countries deciding what happens next to us", James starts off.

He goes on to suggest that the "hard-core Brexit fringe", including the ERG, have "broken Brexit" and taken it further away from imminent delivery.

Even more astonishing, James says, is that the Prime Minister is now asking Europe for "permission" to govern and to postpone Brexit, which he describes as "ultimate proof that the line about 'taking back control' was utter hokum".

James gives an interesting analogy about how some sections of the population believed the 'take back control' slogan, while others questioned it.

"Today we are handing control of our country to foreign politicians, and I don't like that, except of course it's been done as a direct consequence of people who claimed that the foreign politicians already had control".

Watch James' monologue in full above...

