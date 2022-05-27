James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

27 May 2022, 13:12

By Seán Hickey

Following yet another mass murder event in America, James O'Brien tries to wrap his head around the 'intractable' reluctance in the US to control the sale and possession of guns.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was the scene of America's latest mass shooting on Tuesday when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 21 people before being shot down by officers.

Read more: Widower of teacher shot dead in Texas massacre dies ‘of broken heart’ days after shooting

Questions over the United States' notoriously relaxed gun laws resurfaced in the immediate aftermath of the event, with Republican Senators drawing the ire of the public for maintaining that stricter controls are not the solution.

"Why are politicians so blasé about their complicity in mass murder?" James O'Brien asked, referencing Senator Ted Cruz's refusal to call on more stringent controls in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre.

Senator Cruz has received over $400,000 in donations from the US' main gun lobby, the National Rifle Association.

"It is just baffling" James said of "the absolutely passionate opposition to the suggestion that it should be made in any way harder to get hold of weapons of war."

Read more: 'When will we do something?': Top basketball coach slams 'pathetic' gun control after shooting

Read more: 'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

"The gulf between America and the rest of the world is never bigger when we do this."

Read more: Harrowing moment deputy responding to Texas shooting is told his daughter, 10, was killed

He suggested such undying support for guns in America "goes hand in hand with far-right politics."

"Why is opposition to any form of gun control so intractable?"

Read more: Political rivals clash in heated press conference after Texas shooting leaves 21 dead

"They're not talking about bans, they're just talking about making it harder to get hold of stuff, and 50 Republican senators won't even contemplate the concept."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

Exclusive
Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today

Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor' says James O'Brien

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor', says James O'Brien

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab over Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab's words on Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'
The Labour MP was speaking exclusively to LBC

Dawn Butler opens up about the moment she was escorted out of Parliament
James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'

James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'
Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'byelaw'

Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'bylaw'
The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Business is worse since Freedom Day due to crippling supply shortages'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

5 months ago

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

6 days ago

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

NATO sent two Norwegian F-35s to respond to the Russian planes

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft near border with Finland
The RMT union has called off its London Underground strike on June 3 2020, the opening day of the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

RMT calls off planned London Underground strike over Queen's Jubilee weekend
Some of the Queen's troops have reportedly been arrested

Queen’s troops arrested over drug offences days before Platinum Jubilee parade
The weather for the Jubilee weekend is currently difficult to predict

Jubilee bank holiday celebrations threatened by 'unpredictable' rain
Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, killed his two landlords Sonia Butron Calvi, 66, and Edgar Aguilera Daza, 60 (right) in Stockwell last year.

Man who stabbed landlords to death over Covid lockdown fears jailed for 33 years
Passengers reported chaotic scenes at Gatwick today and there have been warnings of long queues at Dover

Half-term holiday chaos as mass queues form at airports and two hour waits for ferries
A further twenty cases of hepatitis cases in children under 10 have been confirmed in the UK.

Twenty more cases of hepatitis reported in children taking UK total to over 200
Footage of the shocking incident has been shared widely online

Man dies in boot of police car in Brazil after officers turned it into 'gas chamber'
Dean Dunham believes Rishi's rescue package is a good start

LBC Views: Rishi's rescue package needs more thought if it is to really work
Rachael Venables attacks the treatment of Amber Heard on social media

LBC Views: Amber Heard's attackers need to remember victims of domestic violence