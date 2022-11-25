James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O'Brien ridiculed the Conservatives for their failed “xenophobic politics”, pointing out that “12 years of Tory rule defined largely by xenophobia” has culminated in the highest immigration figures we've ever seen in this country”.

James O’Brien swiped at Conservative politicians who have tried to suppress migration levels, pointing out that despite their efforts the UK has hit a record high in people moving in and out of the country.

“Suella vows to cut the net migrant record of 504,000”, he began.

“Don't laugh but I kind of miss the racists who used to ring in…because look what you’ve done guys”, James continued.

Referring to the historic Brexit referendum, he explained: “You did that thing in 2016 because you hated the foreigners, and now there's more of them coming in than ever before!”

“It is actually incredible - 12 years of Tory rule defined largely by xenophobia, culminating in immigration figures that are the highest we’ve ever seen in this country”, he mused.

In reference to a popular phrase used by Brexiteers in the run up to the referendum, James added: “That's ‘taking back control’ guys, well done. That’s global Britain.

“Well actually it kind of is global Britain, but in a good way”, he continued, exposing an ironic double meaning.

“What are you going to do as a Tory politician - 12 years on the clock your tank full of the fuel of jingoism and xenophobia if we’re being kind, base racism and bigotry if we’re not”, he went on.

“Priti Patel and Suella Braverman are essentially defined by their disdain for immigration in general and refugees in particular”, James jabbed.

James added that he was “proud of the welcome“ given to Ukrainians, adding it was “a matter of national duty” to allow people from Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Syria and other countries to the UK.

He condemned the “poisonous atmosphere surrounding immigration” created by “various conservative politicians competing to do their despicable little Nigel Farage tribute acts”.

In a jab at the Home Secretary’s inability to explain how refugees could come to the UK safely and legally, James said: “Of course Suella Braverman accidentally revealed on Wednesday the reason why people have to come here in boats is because there are no safe routes for the massive majority of refugees”.

James added: “Next time Farage turns up in Dover with his Fisher Price binoculars rubbing his thighs at the sight of desperate human beings washing up on our shores, will it be easily translatable into racist hatred in the same way that his breaking point poster was?

“You remember that, the one he unveiled shortly before Jo Cox was assassinated by a white supremacist terrorist.”

In reflection, he said: “I don’t know whether the facts ever change the feelings of people like that” - echoing a sentiment he expressed earlier this month, describing a “bottomless pit” of xenophobia.