'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

29 October 2021, 12:19

By Tim Dodd

This truck driver who was stopped by Insulate Britain protesters tells James O'Brien how the activist encounter ended up with him making major changes to his life.

It comes as more of the eco protestors have returned to the M25, hours after they brought the motorway to a standstill.

John in Warrington explained what happened as he attempted to get on the M25.

He said: "I thought they were just crossing the road at the traffic lights but then they dived on the road and I thought 'oh no here we go, I need a bloody break'."

"But they've actually changed my life. Seriously now, James. I've put my car up for sale, I'm buying an electric car, in one month I've cut out two meats... and I'm going to cut out every meat every two weeks.

"I got out because I couldn't believe what was happening and they were starting to get some serious rubbish off the other drivers."

Read more: Eco protesters tell court they feel 'bullied' as £900k cost of blockades is revealed

John explained he was speaking to a man from Insulate Britain, and "far from being a crusty, an unwashed, even a terrorist I've heard them being called, this guy was a doctor. And what he was saying was right".

"Since I've looked at what Insulate Britain are doing, it's pushed me to looking at the wider picture, not just this," he said.

"It gave me the opportunity of looking at climate change, and I am so so sad that I didn't know anything about this."

Read more: 'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines

"Don't be. Better late than never would be the obvious response to what you say," James replied.

