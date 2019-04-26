Trump Is Disgusting, But He Should Be Allowed To Commemorate D-Day: James O'Brien

26 April 2019, 12:22

Donald Trump has said some disgusting things about war heroes, but he should be allowed to commemorate D-Day in the UK, says James O'Brien.

The US President has been invited for a state visit to the UK in June and will take part in a national event in Portsmouth on 5th June to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

James originally felt it was wrong for a man who had said so many negative things about soldiers in the past to participate in the ceremony.

But a comment from former Speaker Betty Boothroyd has changed this mind.

James O'Brien had his say on Donald Trump's state visit
James O'Brien had his say on Donald Trump's state visit. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Trump is disgusting. That's clear. There are four clear examples.

"Ducking out on an Armistice ceremony because it would have messed up his hair.

"Dodging the draft with regard to Vietnam.

"Insulting John McCain a prisoner of war. McCain went to Vietnam, spent years imprisoned and got subsequently insulted by Dirty Donald Trump. He prefers his war heroes who don't get captured. Presumably, if he comes to commemorate D-Day, he'll stand up and say 'I prefer my war heroes not to get killed'.

"And insulting the families of a Muslim soldier who was killed on US Army duty.

"Yesterday, I would have said he couldn't. How dare he?

"But he's the President of the United States of America.

"Betty Boothroyd's right. The Speaker doesn't get to make this call. I don't think John Bercow has got any business saying Donald Trump can't address parliament to commemorate the US and British forces who fought alongside each other on D-Day."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Calls Out World Leaders Over Reactions To Sri Lanka And Christchurch Attacks

4 days ago

Matt Frei

Brexit Has Brought The End Of The Union, Warns Northern Irish Journalist

6 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty sympathised with the caller's plight

Tearful LBC Caller Fears Climate Protesters Will RUIN His Marriage Proposal

8 days ago

LBC Latest

Jeremy Corbyn snubs Donald Trump state dinner over 'racist and misogynist rhetoric'
The video shows an officer detaining the teen.

Video Of Cop Striking Teen With Baton Referred To Police Watchdog

Bold new look? ASOS sorry for using bulldog clips on dress in sales photo

Are you spy material? Hunt for clues in CIA's first Instagram pic

AstraZeneca growth just the tonic for boss Pascal Soriot

Ian Payne in the LBC studio

The Call About Crows That Left Listeners In Hysterics