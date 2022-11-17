'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

17 November 2022, 14:33

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien shares his take on the "mess" and the "horror" within the Conservative government.

Before Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered today's the autumn statement, James O'Brien told listeners how "disgusting" it was when Liz Truss chose to lower taxes in the original budget.

James said to listeners "30 billion pounds worth of cuts compared to what we've already got, right?

"How's that going to work?"

James O'Brien told listeners that he thinks we should be "proud" of paying tax.

He concluded: "When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything...They should have it tattooed across their foreheads."

Today, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered a new budget, with a series of ‘eye-watering’ tax rises and cuts to public spending today in an Autumn statement aimed at plugging the multi-billion pound hole in Britain’s finances.

The statement was The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's opportunity to lay out their financial plans for the country as they aim to plug a £50bn hole in Britain's finances.

Jeremy Hunt said in today's Autumn Statement that personal tax thresholds will be maintained at current levels for a "further 2 years", to strengthen public finances.

