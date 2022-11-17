James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Conservatives have gone from saying “‘I love juicy sausages, these are the best sausages I’ve ever tasted!’ to saying "Meat is murder!’”, said James O’Brien.

James O’Brien read out a text from one of his listeners giving an analogy for the current state of right-wing British politics during his show today, which he branded a "masterpiece."

The text read: “The shop analogy, James, should be a vegan food store becoming a butcher.”

“So Keith’s is a butcher’s shop, and we all love going to Keith’s”, James said.

Stirring up the appetites of his listeners, he went on: “We get black pudding, we get sausages, we get some lovely juicy gammon, and we all love going to Keith’s. We write on Tripadvisor ‘Keith’s is great!’ and we write on all of the little facebook groups “We love Keith’s, we love Keith’s!”

“And then without telling anyone, Keith’s completely changes what it sells to entirely vegan products…fake meat products”, he said.

He continued: “They don’t change anything else. They’ve got the same signage outside, they've got the same staff inside, and everyone pretends that nothing’s changed at all.

“So you walk into the shop and you say, ‘Could I have some bacon please?’ and they give you vegan bacon. They don’t say, ‘Sorry this is vegan bacon’.

“So the customers, Conservative voters, supporters - call them what you will - have actually gone from claiming that their juicy meat shop is the best shop in the world to claiming that they hate meat, and their juicy vegan shop is the answer to all of their prayers!

“That is right wing British politics!” James yelled.

“Columnists have gone from saying, ‘I love juicy sausages, these are the best sausages I’ve ever tasted!’ to saying ‘Meat is murder!’” he said.

They have done this “without even admitting that they’ve made a mistake or changed their mind or undertaken any form of U-turn”, James jabbed, referring to the number of government climb downs under Liz Truss.

One Twitter user described it as the "perfect analogy".

