James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

17 November 2022, 12:28 | Updated: 17 November 2022, 12:34

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Conservatives have gone from saying “‘I love juicy sausages, these are the best sausages I’ve ever tasted!’ to saying "Meat is murder!’”, said James O’Brien.

James O’Brien read out a text from one of his listeners giving an analogy for the current state of right-wing British politics during his show today, which he branded a "masterpiece."

The text read: “The shop analogy, James, should be a vegan food store becoming a butcher.”

“So Keith’s is a butcher’s shop, and we all love going to Keith’s”, James said.

Stirring up the appetites of his listeners, he went on: “We get black pudding, we get sausages, we get some lovely juicy gammon, and we all love going to Keith’s. We write on Tripadvisor ‘Keith’s is great!’ and we write on all of the little facebook groups “We love Keith’s, we love Keith’s!”

Follow LBC’s live blog for the Autumn Statement here

“And then without telling anyone, Keith’s completely changes what it sells to entirely vegan products…fake meat products”, he said.

He continued: “They don’t change anything else. They’ve got the same signage outside, they've got the same staff inside, and everyone pretends that nothing’s changed at all.

“So you walk into the shop and you say, ‘Could I have some bacon please?’ and they give you vegan bacon. They don’t say, ‘Sorry this is vegan bacon’.

“So the customers, Conservative voters, supporters - call them what you will - have actually gone from claiming that their juicy meat shop is the best shop in the world to claiming that they hate meat, and their juicy vegan shop is the answer to all of their prayers!

“That is right wing British politics!” James yelled.

“Columnists have gone from saying, ‘I love juicy sausages, these are the best sausages I’ve ever tasted!’ to saying ‘Meat is murder!’” he said.

They have done this “without even admitting that they’ve made a mistake or changed their mind or undertaken any form of U-turn”, James jabbed, referring to the number of government climb downs under Liz Truss.

One Twitter user described it as the "perfect analogy".

Read more: Tearful caller ‘angry’ at £14bn wasted by government on failed scheme, luxury getaways and vegan ice cream

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

James O'Brien investigation

James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

james harrowing

James O’Brien reacts to the 'utterly harrowing' death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak

James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breath - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat

James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow

We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'

James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour

‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on immigration

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on migrants

James blasts Daily Mail

James O’Brien berates the right-wing media for their 'destructive' reporting of migrant centre bomb attack

LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says

Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’

Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet

Psychiatrist caller labels Johnson narcissistic

Boris Johnson supporters in ‘denial’ of his ‘narcissistic traits’, suggests psychiatrist caller

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs

A cab driver told James about his trip to help Ukrainian refugees.

Emotional London taxi driver tells how a convoy of cabbies crossed Europe to help Ukraine

James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

11 months ago

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

18 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'
Electric cars will no longer be tax exempt

Electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025, the Chancellor announces
The Chancellor announced tax rises that will hit millions as he plugged a £55bn gap in the UK's finances

Millions of people to pay more tax as Chancellor confirms string of brutal hikes but benefits and pensions increased
Andrew Burfield has been jailed for life for the murder of Katie Kenyon

Andrew Burfield jailed for 32 years for murdering mum-of-two Katie Kenyon with an axe

Nearly 20% of Brexit voters now say they think it was the wrong decision - a record high

Record number of Brits now think Brexit was the wrong decision

Camille Herron ran 100 miles only to be told it did not count

Runner smashes world record for 100-mile run only to be told it didn't count because course was 716 feet short
Neighbours is to return after being cancelled this year

Neighbours is saved. Beloved Australian soap set to return to British TV after being axed this year
Hunt for award-winning tv scriptwriter Nick Fisher who has gone missing with his dog

BAFTA-winning TV writer goes missing with his beloved dog sparking police hunt

Nick Ferrari on govt. spending

Nick Ferrari stunned as damning report reveals Government wasted £14bn

Caller says he has no cash left

With tax rises anticipated in the Autumn Statement, this caller says he has 'no more spare cash'