James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial

1 October 2021, 12:38

By Seán Hickey

Priti Patel, Boris Johnson and Cressida Dick must 'get front and centre' with 'serious, consistent advice' in the wake of the Wayne Couzens sentencing.

"It's not as if the police were taken by surprise by yesterday's events is it?

"It's not as if they didn't know the date and time upon which this sentence would be handed down and the attention of the entire nation would be turned to the question of how the hell Wayne Couzens was able to sustain a position from which he was able to commit such a foul and heinous crime."

James O'Brien was reflecting on the lack of consistent advice from authorities following the sentencing of Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Read more: Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

"What question would have been first and foremost in your mind if you were Cressida Dick or any other senior member of the Metropolitan Police?" James wondered, suggesting that the Met Commissioner hasn't offered sufficient comment after former officer Couzens was handed down a life sentence.

Read more: 'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

Read more: Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

He went on to make a proposal to authorities: "We're going to have to get front and centre with serious, consistent advice to young women who find themselves – or are fearful of finding themselves – in a comparable situation."

James then went on to take aim at Policing Minister Kit Malthouse whose advice if a woman felt threatened by an alleged police officer was to phone 999, run away, get on a bus or hail a taxi.

Read more: Police probe into whether Wayne Couzens was behind more crimes as killer is jailed

"Do you think he's been working on that for a couple of months or did he wake up yesterday morning and scribbled it on the back of a fag packet?"

"Four messages there: Run away, phone 999, jump on a bus, hail a taxi. Incredible, I think, and maybe – just maybe – inevitable."

Read more: Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

A dejected James then noted that "when a country is in search of guidance, there isn't any."

"What should a woman do?" he wondered, highlighting an information vacuum from the top as key to the current issue.

"Who should be filling that vacuum? For my money, it should be the Home Secretary, the Prime Minister and or the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

"Chuck the Mayor of London into the mix as well. Somebody should be standing up and saying 'we have consulted with all relevant agencies and this is the official advice that should be followed."

He said such a unified and coherent approach to women's safety would "minimise the possibility of another despicable, corrupt police officer to commit a crime like this under cloak of his office."

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying

James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

The doctor told James the shocking tale

Doctor tells harrowing tale of unvaccinated, pregnant patient ending up in ICU

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'

Barrister explains his investigation into Lord Bethell's new phone

Barrister explains his investigation into Lord Bethell’s new phone

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules

LBC's James O'Brien tackled the issue

James O'Brien ponders private health care and its benefits

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police
'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

Caller makes Mystery Hour history by waiting eight years to answer question

Caller makes Mystery Hour history by waiting eight years to answer question

Olympics: James O'Brien's response to people 'attacking' Simone Biles over withdrawal

Olympics: James O'Brien's response to people 'attacking' Simone Biles over withdrawal

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

Why we need the Covid jab: James O'Brien's powerful analogy for anti-vaxxers

Why we need the Covid jab: James O'Brien's powerful analogy for anti-vaxxers

James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vax rally in Trafalgar Square

James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vax rally in Trafalgar Square

Ivor was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

The James O'Brien call on Covid conspiracies branded 'stunningly enlightening and sad'

James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle

James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle
Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien

Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien
Listeners branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'

Listeners branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'
Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income or support

Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income or support
James O'Brien caller 'depressed' as 'corporate' wife works from home

James O'Brien caller 'depressed' as 'corporate' wife works from home
Dr Saleyha Ahsan explains why she filmed her journey through Covid

Dr Saleyha Ahsan explains why she filmed her journey through Covid

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

