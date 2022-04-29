'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

29 April 2022, 11:54 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 12:09

By Tim Dodd

This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

It comes as a female cabinet minister has told LBC she was pinned against a wall by a male MP with "wandering hands" as she spoke about misogyny in Parliament.

Caller Hayley told James: "I wanted to be an MP at the time, my god I don't want to be one now.

"I was told [that] if you want to be on the candidates list you have to be quiet about this stuff.

"I cannot see another tweet from a male MP when I know, a lot of them, what they get up to!"

"When I was very new to Parliament, about five years ago, I encountered an MP coming back from a boozy lunch or dinner about 7pm and I was in gym gear. And he lifts up my top!

"He said 'you can't wear this in Parliament, do you know you work in a palace?'. He lifted up my top and grabbed my waist, my bare skin."

Read more: Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

After Hayley complained about it to a female colleague, she was told "if you want to be on the candidates list you can't say this".

"I was on the treadmill and an MP literally came up to me and said 'off, I need to use it'," Hayley said.

"There's nothing I can do. Genuinely, I can never speak back without fear of losing my job and subsequently ruining my entire career."

Whilst working in Portcullis house, Hayley said an MP messaged her saying 'I really like what you're wearing today'. When she asked how he got her phone number she received a "hostile response".

"I found out later that he told MPs after that I was trouble and to be avoided."

Read more: 'They shouldn't have to put up with this crap': Minister slams misogynistic Rayner story

