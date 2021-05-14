James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien has taken aim at the media's treatment of Prince Harry during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The LBC host spoke on the subject after Prince Harry compared his life as a Royal to "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo".

Speaking on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Prince Harry also said: There is no blame. I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting,

"if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically."

In response to media criticism of Prince Harry's comments, James said: "I would like to ask what he has done wrong. Prince Charles complained at length about elements of his childhood.

"Prince Harry has complained very consciously and warmly about elements of his childhood. He's expressing sympathy for the environments in which his dad and he were raised...Why does it upset people so much?"

He went on to say that we are "living in a country in which the best-selling newspaper goes after a man who has done more to talk about the importance of mental health than arguably anybody else alive at the moment".

James added: "When you're told by someone in the media...'just how low can Harry go?' and you find yourself getting cross or getting a bit upset...have you stopped to wonder whether you should be getting cross and upset?"

