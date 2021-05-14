James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week

14 May 2021, 14:29

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien has taken aim at the media's treatment of Prince Harry during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The LBC host spoke on the subject after Prince Harry compared his life as a Royal to "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo".

Speaking on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Prince Harry also said: There is no blame. I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting,

"if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically."

In response to media criticism of Prince Harry's comments, James said: "I would like to ask what he has done wrong. Prince Charles complained at length about elements of his childhood.

"Prince Harry has complained very consciously and warmly about elements of his childhood. He's expressing sympathy for the environments in which his dad and he were raised...Why does it upset people so much?"

He went on to say that we are "living in a country in which the best-selling newspaper goes after a man who has done more to talk about the importance of mental health than arguably anybody else alive at the moment".

James added: "When you're told by someone in the media...'just how low can Harry go?' and you find yourself getting cross or getting a bit upset...have you stopped to wonder whether you should be getting cross and upset?"

READ MORE: 'Prince Harry has made Diana proud by standing up for Meghan'
READ MORE: Meghan tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill

James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill
'When it happens again': James O'Brien reflects on the Israel-Palestine conflict

James O'Brien reflects on the Israel-Palestine conflict which is 'on brink of war'
'I had to use street lights to read books', caller tells James O'Brien

'I had to use street lights to read books', ex-homeless caller tells James O'Brien
Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics
The Mayor hit out at the plans

Mandatory voter photo ID branded 'backwards step borrowed from US' by Sadiq Khan
Labour needs a 'snarling arrogant brawler' to take on Johnson, caller tells LBC

Labour needs a 'snarling arrogant brawler' to take on Johnson, says caller

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

4 days ago

'Current strategy isn't working': Diane Abbott calls on Starmer to 'unify' Labour

'Current strategy isn't working': Diane Abbott calls on Starmer to 'unify' Labour

6 days ago

'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor

'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor

10 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will speak at a Downing Street press conference at 5pm.

Watch Live: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street briefing

The Prime Minister is holding a press conference this evening

Boris Johnson to hold press conference as Indian variant kills four
Brits can holiday in Portugal from 17 May, the country has confirmed

Portugal confirms holidays from UK can go ahead from 17 May

LBC

Vaccine minister tells LBC all four tests must be met for June 21 lockdown easing
'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime
Residents in Bolton have been asked to be extra vigilant as the Indian variant spreads

Indian variant: How many cases are in the UK? Is it more dangerous?
maddie

Detectives will stay on Madeleine McCann case 'until there is nothing left'
Prince Harry has said he wants to "break the cycle" of the "pain and suffering" of his upbringing

Prince Harry says being a Royal was like 'being in a zoo'

Jeremy Hunt calls for Ofsted-style reviews of social care

'You can't fix NHS if you ignore social care', Jeremy Hunt tells LBC
Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'