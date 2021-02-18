James O'Brien clashes with socialist caller over Keir Starmer's economy speech

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien clashed with a socialist caller over Keir Starmer's economy speech.

During the speech setting out his party's long-term economic vision, the Labour leader accused the the Government of offering a "roadmap to yesterday".

Sir Keir used the speech to warn that the Chancellor must avoid delivering a Budget on March 3 that would contain little more than short term fixes.

He also proposed the creation of a new "British recovery bond" which would see the public invest the savings accrued in lockdown to fund start-ups.

Responding to the speech, Ian in Feltham told James: "I really tried to keep myself listening to it because it was so dull."

He added: "That could have been a speech made by Jeremy Corbyn with sincerity. There's no sincerity in it.

"It was just what he thought people want to hear. There's no sincerity at all. And I'm a lifelong socialist and I wouldn't vote for him."

In reply to Ian, James sarcastically commented: "I bet you had a really open mind before he started speaking."

He also suggested that those want to "stick it to the Tories" and "teach Boris Johnson a lesson" are not best served by "fighting among each other".

During his speech, Sir Keir also said that the UK's response to the pandemic had shown the "best of Britain" but also exposed its "fragilities".

The Labour leader also claimed the UK's suffering from the pandemic was worsened because "the foundations of our society have been weakened over a decade".