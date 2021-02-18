James O'Brien clashes with socialist caller over Keir Starmer's economy speech

18 February 2021, 13:51

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien clashed with a socialist caller over Keir Starmer's economy speech.

During the speech setting out his party's long-term economic vision, the Labour leader accused the the Government of offering a "roadmap to yesterday".

Sir Keir used the speech to warn that the Chancellor must avoid delivering a Budget on March 3 that would contain little more than short term fixes.

He also proposed the creation of a new "British recovery bond" which would see the public invest the savings accrued in lockdown to fund start-ups.

Responding to the speech, Ian in Feltham told James: "I really tried to keep myself listening to it because it was so dull."

He added: "That could have been a speech made by Jeremy Corbyn with sincerity. There's no sincerity in it.

"It was just what he thought people want to hear. There's no sincerity at all. And I'm a lifelong socialist and I wouldn't vote for him."

In reply to Ian, James sarcastically commented: "I bet you had a really open mind before he started speaking."

He also suggested that those want to "stick it to the Tories" and "teach Boris Johnson a lesson" are not best served by "fighting among each other".

During his speech, Sir Keir also said that the UK's response to the pandemic had shown the "best of Britain" but also exposed its "fragilities".

The Labour leader also claimed the UK's suffering from the pandemic was worsened because "the foundations of our society have been weakened over a decade".

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan responds to Priti Patel's accusations he prioritises 'statues over saving lives'

Sadiq Khan responds to Priti Patel's accusations he prioritises 'statues over saving lives'
1.7m added to shielding list proves lockdown scepticism is 'stupid', says James O'Brien

1.7m added to shielding list proves lockdown scepticism is 'stupid', says James O'Brien
James O'Brien caller likens Brexiteers to people who dislike Meghan Markle

James O'Brien caller likens Brexiteers to people who dislike Meghan Markle
James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US

James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US
James O'Brien compares glaring difference between headlines about Meghan and Kate

James O'Brien compares shocking difference between headlines about Meghan and Kate
James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's lockdown roadmap announcement

James O'Brien reacts to PM's lockdown roadmap announcement

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

4 days ago

Donald Trump 'will wind up in a courtroom' within a year, former Deputy Solicitor General predicts

Donald Trump 'will wind up in a courtroom' within a year, former Dep. Solicitor Gen. predicts

5 days ago

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

48 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tia McBean was jailed for 15 months at Woolwich Crown Court

Woman jailed for sending ex-lover pig's head in campaign of harassment
A woman cycles past a closed pub in Belfast during Northern Ireland's lockdown

Northern Ireland lockdown extended until April 1

This is the moment the wandering wallaby hopped on into a hospital in Australia

Watch as wandering wallaby hops around hospital in Australia

Parent will reportedly be asked to test their school-aged children

Parents 'to be asked to test children' for Covid under school reopening plans
Frozen turtles at the Sea Turtle Inc

Thousands of cold-stunned turtles rescued by Texas residents amid winter storm
The scene in Bury, Greater Manchester, where the body of a woman has been found

Woman's body found after house collapse near Bury

33 countries are currently on the UK 'red list'

Spain and USA could be next countries on quarantine 'red list'
Sir Keir Starmer set out Labour's vision today

Sir Keir Starmer accuses Tories of offering 'roadmap to yesterday' in economy speech
Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death
Care minister admits she doesn't know nurse salaries despite drive for new staff

Care minister admits she doesn't know nurse salaries despite drive for new staff