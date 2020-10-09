James O'Brien: "The Remain campaign was run in an idiotic way"

9 October 2020, 13:17

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment James O'Brien has a realisation about the exact way the Remain campaign should have been run after speaking to chef Jamie Oliver.

Chef and food campaigner Jamie Oliver told James O'Brien that he is fearful for the UK's food standards post-Brexit, as he values "our lovely little country's" exceptional quality.

James reflected that this attitude of cherishing what we have made "a little ghost on my shoulder appear."

James admitted that "to his eternal regret" instead of remaining impartial on the EU referendum in his show before the vote, he should have been "a lot more on it".

Remain supporters should have approached their campaign like Jamie Oliver did in his insistence to value all the UK's qualities.

"We should have talked about how wonderful this country is and why it would be such a change and a shame to break stuff," James said, "I think that would have worked.

"Oddly, looking back I have more negativity towards the people in charge of running the Remain campaign than I do towards the people running the various Leave campaigns because I knew what they were, and they know what they are. That's why they get so upset with people who holds up mirrors."

James reflected, "The Remain campaign was run in an idiotic way. Project Fear worked as rhetoric even though it was mostly bogus, because it did sound as if everything was doom and gloom.

"We should have said this is a really cool place to live, this is a great country - not only is that why so many other people are keen to come and work here, but it's also why it would be very very foolish to break any of the foundation stones on which our current economic, social and cultural success is built."

James observed that in his interview with Jamie Oliver, the chef framed it as "something valuable we might lose" which is a "completely different emotional offering from something wicked this way comes."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground' - Shaun Bailey responds to London cycle lane closure

'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground,' Shaun Bailey tells LBC
Jamie Oliver tells James: "We have got to protect the trust and the capacity to be best of practice, and to not stack it high and sell it cheap."

Jamie Oliver tells James O'Brien his fears for food standards post-Brexit
'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation
James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace "doesn't work"

James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace 'doesn't work'
James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"

James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"
Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown

Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

4 days ago

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

6 days ago

'We have no other income and nobody is helping' - Musician furious at controversial 10pm curfew rule

'We have no other income and nobody is helping': Musician furious over 10pm curfew

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Commuters in masks on the Tube as covid cases rise in London

Further lockdown restrictions in London 'highly likely' soon, Sadiq Khan warns
There was a warning today that the virus is 'getting out of control'

Coronavirus 'is getting out of control,' says skills minister
Northern cities are facing a rise in covid cases

Coronavirus LIVE: Chancellor to make statement as minister says Covid 'out of control'
The ONS said there had been a 'marked increase' in cases

'Marked increase' of covid-19 in England with estimated 224,400 cases
The WFP won the 2020 prize for its continued efforts to combat world hunger

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to World Food Programme for fighting global hunger
The high street fashion giant is on the brink of collapse

Fashion giant Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group on brink of collapse
The football fans were relegated to watching penalties through the window

Scottish football fans watch Euro 2020 clash at pub windows after 10pm curfew
Scotland faces new hospitality rules from 6pm tonight

Scotland lockdown in chaos over definition of cafes

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is self isolating after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case

Sophie, Countess of Wessex self-isolating after coming into contact with Covid-19 case
"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"

"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"