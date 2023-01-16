LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

By Grace Parsons

This caller told James O'Brien "you can't say what you want in this country without being called a racist" after she complains about asylum seekers.

In a phone in about plans to widen police powers for disruptive protests, James O'Brien ended up having a 19 minute exchange with Jackie in Bexley about immigration.

After Jackie admitted that she had no idea how a refugee can enter the UK legally, James explained that there is "no legal route".

James informed: "The Tories have closed them all down, the French would open up an asylum processing centre in Calais tomorrow. But the Tories don't want to do that because it would involve genuine asylum seekers having their applications accepted and coming to this country legally."

"If you're a genuine asylum seeker you go to the first safe country, so you wouldn't have this problem," Jackie argued.

James hit back: "That's simply not true...why didn't all the Ukrainian's stay in Poland then?...Shall I tell you why...because the idea that people fleeing war zones have to stay in the first safe country that they reach is not true."

Jackie later said: "When you see how the NHS is struggling and all these people are coming into the country, and there's not enough schools, they're not building enough houses."

"50% of NHS doctors are foreign born, how do we feel about that?" James shot back.

"I haven't said a word about getting rid of foreign doctors, I said it doesn't matter what country you're from as long as you are paying taxes," Jackie defended.

