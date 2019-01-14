Theresa May Has Never Been Able To Say Brexit Will Be Bad: James O'Brien

James O'Brien pinpoints why Theresa May has never been able to admit the most fundamental truth of Brexit.

The LBC presenter said that her "innate and instinctive dislike of foreigners" was not a big enough prize or priority to endure the economic damage that she understood Brexit would bring about.

"In a rational universe, the moment she became Prime Minister she should have come out and said 'it's going to be awful, but this is what you want, my job is to make it as less awful as possible'," he said.

"And that's what her deal is, the least awful negotiable arrangement with the European Union."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

MPs are expected to reject the Prime Minister's Brexit plan when it is put to a vote in Parliament on Tuesday, but Theresa May has warned them that failing to deliver on Brexit would be a "catastrophic and unforgivable" breach of trust in the UK's democracy.

In the event her exit deal is voted down, some Brexiters have argued for the UK to leave without a deal, but other MPs also object to the no deal Brexit - calling for either Article 50 to be extended or revoked, or a second referendum to allow the general public to decide the next move.