'They've climbed a mountain': James O'Brien on why this England squad is 'different'

8 July 2021, 12:48

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien reflects on why this England football squad seems 'different', as they make it to the final of Euro 2020.

It comes as England reached their first major final in 55 years after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time in a thrilling Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley

James began by pointing out: "They don't look like lottery winners, they don't look like they've been plucked from relative obscurity and dropped into this goldfish board of epic attention and rewards.

"The difference between the post match interviews is fascinating as well. You're not going to get any of them pulling each other's pants down or pouring champagne over each other's heads... They were already thinking about the next game."

READ MORE: 'Idiot' shines laser in Denmark goal keeper's face during England's winning penalty 

James continued: "I think previous generations would almost have felt that they'd already won the cup by getting to the final, but this lot are already looking over the horizon, and that is really incredible to see. 

"It's so un-English. It's so at odds with the English football team's tradition - the plucky loser, the kind of frustrated winners who never quite get over the line. This lot will not be happy unless they win the whole thing."

READ MORE: Young England fan bursts into tears as Mason Mount gives her his shirt 

James then clarified his position that the England team don't look like lottery winners:

"I can see evidence of every rung of the ladder they've climbed on their hands and in their faces. For example, Kalvin Phillips would not have been anywhere near England if he hadn't grafted and grafted.

"Rashford talking about having a panic attack when he was playing for the under 16s - they've been there. They've got the lunchbox, they've got the scars of struggling up the ladder. 

"They don't look like lottery winners, they look like people who've climbed a mountain, rather than people who've been dropped on the top of it.

READ MORE: Jubilant England fans celebrate semi-final win over Denmark

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy

James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy
James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy

James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy
James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK

James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM
'She's an absolute legend': Jame's O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win

'She took on the job that killed her sister': James O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater's 'courage'
James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks

James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

4 days ago

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

4 days ago

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative'

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative', warns MS charity founder

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children as young as eight have been involved in county lines, an LBC investigation found

Around 600 potential county lines identified in last year alone
Dr Jenny Harries admitted that some people have now been deleting the NHS Covid-19 app.

NHS app to be 'tuned' after 62% spike in people told to self-isolate in a week
This year's summer Olympics will go ahead without spectators

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead without spectators due to Covid surge
Boris Johnson has urged businesses to let staff begin work late on Monday

'Let staff start work late on Monday after Euros final if you can', PM says
The new quarantine rules will only apply to those who have been vaccinated by the NHS

No10 confirms new quarantine rules only apply to those vaccinated by NHS
New amber list rules have been announced

Amber list: What are the new rules for holidays and which countries are on it?
Will Monday be a bank holiday after England v Italy?

Will Monday be a bank holiday after England v Italy?

England fan

Young England fan bursts into tears as Mason Mount gives her his shirt
Police released the shocking footage as they warned E-Scooter users

Dashcam captures moment e-scooter rider bounces off car bonnet in shocking collision
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed fully-vaccinated UK residents can go on holiday to amber-list destinations, without needing to quarantine in England.

Quarantine scrapped for double-jabbed UK residents returning from Amber list countries