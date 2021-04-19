Caller brands European Super League plans 'like something out of a nightmare'

By EJ Ward

This caller from Germany explained to LBC he was in "absolute disbelief" over plans for six English football teams to join a European Super League.

He told James O'Brien he had "hardly slept a wink," as he branded the move "like something out of a nightmare."

The caller explained the plans would mean "there's no relegation."

"The whole excitement of English football is every fan of every club can dream of reaching the top, of playing against the big boys."

The conversation comes after six Premier League clubs agreed to join a European Super League.

It was announced on Sunday Evening that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have committed to the project.

"The whole idea of the excitement of football has been taken away," the caller told James.

Hitting out at the plans the caller said it was akin to a "ringfenced, private exclusive members club where all the members will make enormous, eyewatering amounts of money."

But the move has wider implications, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the European Super League was not "good news for fans" and pledging to work with the football authorities "to make sure this doesn't go ahead in the way that it's currently being proposed".