James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 5. Epic Row Over Northern Irish Border

The huge row with a caller over the Northern Irish border that left James O'Brien with his head in his hands has reached number 5 in his top 10 chart.

While James enjoys his well-deserved holiday, we're counting down the top 10 James O'Brien clips on Brexit.

At number five is his remarkable row with Paul in Bow over how we can replace the backstop from the Brexit deal that Theresa May negotiated.

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands by this caller. Picture: PA / LBC

accused James of being irrational when he said that the only option for the Northern Irish border post-Brexit is for Northern Ireland to remain in the Customs Union and Single Market.

He suggested that an electronic border would work - but came unstuck when James asked for just one detail of how it would work.

Listeners really enjoyed the exchange between James and Paul, which started off bad-tempered and escalated quickly from there.

