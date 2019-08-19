James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 5. Epic Row Over Northern Irish Border

19 August 2019, 10:14

The huge row with a caller over the Northern Irish border that left James O'Brien with his head in his hands has reached number 5 in his top 10 chart.

- 10. The van driver being put out of business by Brexit
- 9. When a Tory MP called James O'Brien to try to defend Brexit
- 8. "Which EU law are you looking forward to losing?
- 7. The caller who voted for Brexit because of three-pin plugs
- 6. Taking apart Dominic Raab one statement at a time

While James enjoys his well-deserved holiday, we're counting down the top 10 James O'Brien clips on Brexit.

At number five is his remarkable row with Paul in Bow over how we can replace the backstop from the Brexit deal that Theresa May negotiated.

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands by this caller
James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands by this caller. Picture: PA / LBC

accused James of being irrational when he said that the only option for the Northern Irish border post-Brexit is for Northern Ireland to remain in the Customs Union and Single Market.

He suggested that an electronic border would work - but came unstuck when James asked for just one detail of how it would work.

Listeners really enjoyed the exchange between James and Paul, which started off bad-tempered and escalated quickly from there.

Come back tomorrow for number four in the James O'Brien Brexit Top 10 chart.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz had strong words for Jeremy Corbyn

Maajid Nawaz's Electric Response To Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit Promise

1 hour ago

Matt Frei grilled Dominic Grieve about his plan to stop no-deal Brexit

Dominic Grieve: If It's Only Way To Stop No-Deal Brexit, I'll Bring Down My Government

1 day ago

Things got heated during this call

This Call Got Heated When A Brexiter Kept Repeating The Same Thing

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Maajid Nawaz heard a startling reality about Brexit from Alison

Cancer Patient Tells LBC Hospital Fears Running Out Of Chemo Drugs After No-Deal Brexit
Lidl has warned UK suppliers of the rising costs of a no-deal Brexit

Lidl Warns British Suppliers Of The Rising Costs Of A No-Deal Brexit

Lidl suppliers on the hook for potential no-deal Brexit tariffs

Iceland holds funeral for its first glacier lost to climate change