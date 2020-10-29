James O'Brien's instant reaction to Sir Keir Starmer's statement on Labour anti-Semitism

29 October 2020, 11:53 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 11:55

By Fiona Jones

This was James O'Brien's instant reaction to Sir Keir Starmer's statement after a major report found the Labour party had committed unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination towards Jewish people.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has published its report into the party's disciplinary processes and response to complaints.

It comes after years of complaints over how allegations of anti-Semitism were dealt with under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Speaking to the media, Sir Keir Starmer said the report has brought "a day of shame" upon the party and the findings are "clear and stark - they leave no room for equivocation."

James noted Sir Keir repeatedly and "very deliberately" declined to comment on Jeremy Corbyn, specifically when asked how he would respond to people who claimed the anti-Semitism problem was exaggerated - shortly after Jeremy Corbyn's statement which said the problem was "dramatically overstated for political reasons."

James continued that the new leader "hasn't spoken enough about what sanction we may see," noting that Sir Keir used to be the director of public prosecutions so is disposed to follow the letter of the law.

"I felt the emotion in his early words," James said, as the damning report very much confirmed the party are "guilty."

