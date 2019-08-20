James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 4. Tearful Leave Voter Apologises For Backing Brexit

The heartbreaking moment a Leave voter broke down in tears and apologised for backing Brexit is at number four in James O'Brien's top 10.

While James enjoys his well-deserved holiday, we're counting down the top 10 James O'Brien clips on Brexit.

At number four is Bill, a caller who ended up going viral after calling James O'Brien to admit that he was wrong to vote Leave during the EU Referendum.

James O'Brien was touched by Bill's apology. Picture: LBC

Bill said as he sobbed: "What have I done to my country? I'm so sorry."

But James told him: "Bill, there's 17.4million people. You can't take all the blame on your own shoulders.

"Look at the effort. These people are billionaires. They own The Ritz, they own the Daily Telegraph. They wouldn't have spent all that money and put all that effort into trying to act against your own interests if they didn't think it was plausible.

"I'm not going to let you blame yourself, Bill. No.

"Blame them, Bill, blame them. Do not blame yourself. Don't be sorry, be angry. And if you're not angry yet, I'll be angry on your behalf.

"That right there is why I've been doing what I've been doing for the last two and a half years."

Listeners were so touched by Bill's call - his call even made Gary Lineker cry.

This made me cry. Bill is a bloody hero. https://t.co/NhLHfxNUeB — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 15, 2018

Bill, who voted for Brexit, crying down the phone to @mrjamesob “What have I done to my country? I am so sorry!”



I don’t blame you, Bill. I blame those who lied to you and promised you the Earth and everything that’s in it. — Damon Evans (@damocrat) November 15, 2018

Watch the full, remarkable call at the top of the page.