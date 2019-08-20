James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 4. Tearful Leave Voter Apologises For Backing Brexit

20 August 2019, 14:00

The heartbreaking moment a Leave voter broke down in tears and apologised for backing Brexit is at number four in James O'Brien's top 10.

- 10. The van driver being put out of business by Brexit
- 9. When a Tory MP called James O'Brien to try to defend Brexit
- 8. "Which EU law are you looking forward to losing?
- 7. The caller who voted for Brexit because of three-pin plugs
- 6. Taking apart Dominic Raab one statement at a time
- 5. James's epic row over the Northern Irish border

While James enjoys his well-deserved holiday, we're counting down the top 10 James O'Brien clips on Brexit.

At number four is Bill, a caller who ended up going viral after calling James O'Brien to admit that he was wrong to vote Leave during the EU Referendum.

James O'Brien was touched by Bill's apology
James O'Brien was touched by Bill's apology. Picture: LBC

Bill said as he sobbed: "What have I done to my country? I'm so sorry."

But James told him: "Bill, there's 17.4million people. You can't take all the blame on your own shoulders.

"Look at the effort. These people are billionaires. They own The Ritz, they own the Daily Telegraph. They wouldn't have spent all that money and put all that effort into trying to act against your own interests if they didn't think it was plausible.

"I'm not going to let you blame yourself, Bill. No.

"Blame them, Bill, blame them. Do not blame yourself. Don't be sorry, be angry. And if you're not angry yet, I'll be angry on your behalf.

"That right there is why I've been doing what I've been doing for the last two and a half years."

Listeners were so touched by Bill's call - his call even made Gary Lineker cry.

Watch the full, remarkable call at the top of the page.

