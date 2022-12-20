‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Modern Conservatives are “selling you demonisation of nurses” and “demonisation of doctors”, said James O’Brien.

James O’Brien condemned modern Conservatives and Rishi Sunak in particular for their “contempt” for their voters and “demonisation” of the striking doctors and nurses.

He began: “We come to Rishi Sunak and then we come to this bizarre obsession with Margaret Thatcher.

“They are so bankrupt now, politically, ideologically, intellectually”, he continued. “They’re so utterly, utterly bankrupt that they don't know what to do.”

“We’ve got Suella flogging her disgusting Rwanda business”, James jabbed, referring to yesterday’s High Court ruling that the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to the African state was “lawful”.

READ MORE: Controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful, High Court rules

James said the Conservatives are now wondering what they can “sell to the people”.

He went on: “They all fetishise Margaret Thatcher, which is odd because one of the first things Margaret Thatcher did after coming into power in 1979 was to give a 25 per cent pay rise to much of the public sector.”

Last week, the Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the 19.2 per cent per cent pay rise the Royal College of Nursing is asking for is “unaffordable”.

They wanted this rise to compensate for inflation standing at 10.7 per cent and for what they have described as real-terms pay cuts due to below-inflation pay since 2010.

READ MORE: Nurses 19% pay deal is 'unaffordable' health sec insists as placard-waving medics launch biggest ever NHS strike

James said: “This all springs from a contempt for their own voters. To understand modern Conservatism, you have to understand the contempt that they have for their own voters.”

“So what’s Rishi Sunak doing?” he wondered, before expressing what must be running through the Prime Minister’s mind.

“We can't do bovine ill-thought through Thatcherite economics because that brought down the last government, the one led by the woman who beat me and then got beaten by a lettuce”, said James, swiping at both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

“The only karaoke tribute to Margaret Thatcher that Rishi Sunak can do is picking a fight with the unions”, he added.

“This is where is gets stupid and ugly because there is a huge difference between the Royal College of Nursing, between paramedics and miners…in terms of how easily the public will be manipulated into hating nurses”, James continued.

“These people are deluded!” he exclaimed. “They are selling you demonisation of nurses, demonisation of doctors…they are going to do it in the ugliest of ways.”