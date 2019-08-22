James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 2. His Unmissable Exchange With Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien's unmissable interview with Jacob Rees-Mogg about Brexit is at number two in the countdown of his top 10 clips.

While James enjoys his well-deserved holiday, we're counting down the top 10 James O'Brien clips on Brexit.

And this is one of the most famous. On the day of a key vote on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, James spoke to the leader of the European Research Group.

And as soon as James asked: "Why has it all gone so wrong?" it was clear the pair would clash.

James O'Brien's tense conversation with Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: LBC

The Brexiter said: "What can I see? I can see the opportunities of cheaper food, clothing and footwear, helping most of all the incomes of the least well off in our society..."

But James interrupted: "Absolutely nobody agrees with you, even the Sun newspaper withdrew these claims."

Mr Rees-Mogg hit back. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our nation, you should rejoice and be proud of what our country could do."

James replied: "I was hoping to have reasons for rejoicing at the end of this conversation."

The interview has sparked a huge reaction, watch it in full below.

