James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 1. "I Voted Brexit Because There Are Too Many Brown Faces"

23 August 2019, 10:59 | Updated: 23 August 2019, 11:02

James O'Brien's brilliant response to a caller who said he voted Leave because there are "too many brown faces" at his local supermarket is at number one of the top 10 chart of his clips.

- 10. The van driver being put out of business by Brexit
- 9. When a Tory MP called James O'Brien to try to defend Brexit
- 8. "Which EU law are you looking forward to losing?
- 7. The caller who voted for Brexit because of three-pin plugs
- 6. Taking apart Dominic Raab one statement at a time
- 5. James's epic row over the Northern Irish border
- 4. Tearful Leave voters calls in to apologise for backing Brexit
- 3. When a four-time Ukip candidate called in
- 2. James O'Brien v Jacob Rees-Mogg

While James enjoys his well-deserved holiday, we've been counting down the top 10 James O'Brien clips.

Topping the chart is James's perfect response to the caller who told him he voted Brexit because there are "too many brown faces" in his supermarket and hospital.

The caller from Harrow, who insisted he was not being racist, said the UK has been "flooded" with migrants and lost its identity.

He said: “I walk into the shopping centre and I don’t know where I am.

“I’ve got Polish, Romanians, Bulgarians sitting outside coffee houses doing sod all all day.”

He moved on to talking about his local hospital and a visit to A&E when “of 120 people in there I was lucky if I saw three or four white faces in there.”

This caller left James O'Brien with his head in his hands
This caller left James O'Brien with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

But James wasn't going to let that remark lie, as he interrupted to call him out, saying: “If you are judging people by their skin colour then you are indulging in racial prejudice.”

He told the caller that “there are people who don’t have white faces who are as British as you and me" and then challenged Steve to name one European Union country that is populated by non-white people.

Steve insisted he had a valid point and went on to make another point claiming that at one point in his local supermarket there were 23 tills open and 22 of them were operated by “Indian or Pakistani people”.

Steve said: “This is why people have voted out of Europe”.

But James wrapped up the call by asking him: “What difference does it make what colour the person you buy your milk of is?”

You can listen to this - James O'Brien's most popular Brexit call - at the top of the page.

